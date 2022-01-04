Global Crypto Alliance (CALL) Trading Down 3.1% This Week

Global Crypto Alliance (CURRENCY:CALL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. Global Crypto Alliance has a market capitalization of $73,027.70 and $51.00 worth of Global Crypto Alliance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Crypto Alliance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Global Crypto Alliance has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00052699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006541 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Global Crypto Alliance Coin Profile

Global Crypto Alliance is a coin. Global Crypto Alliance’s total supply is 777,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,918,545 coins. Global Crypto Alliance’s official Twitter account is @gcnews_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Global Crypto Alliance is medium.com/global-crypto-alliance . Global Crypto Alliance’s official website is gcalliance.io . The Reddit community for Global Crypto Alliance is https://reddit.com/r/GlobalCryptoAlliance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GCA is an organization of experienced professionals from around the world with expertise in business development and blockchain ecosystems. GCA was established to support prospective blockchain-based projects while providing sustainment to its native publication platform where it offers all participants in the system a way to benefit from both creating and consuming original content. “

