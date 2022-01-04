Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.06

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.06 and last traded at $18.06, with a volume of 291 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

A number of brokerages have commented on GMRE. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.34, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.78.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 546.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMRE. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 3.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,275,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after acquiring an additional 23,138 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.0% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 676,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 7.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 407,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 37.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 269,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 73,447 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile (NYSE:GMRE)

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

