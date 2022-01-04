Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

Global Net Lease has decreased its dividend payment by 24.9% over the last three years.

Shares of GNL stock opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Global Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.71.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Net Lease will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 23.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 17.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 17,758 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 68.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 65,551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 8.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,067,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after purchasing an additional 80,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 66.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 205,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

