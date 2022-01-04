Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Short Interest Update

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 89.3% from the November 30th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ AIQ opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average is $31.28. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $26.65 and a 12 month high of $33.45.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,319 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

