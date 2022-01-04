Globe Life Inc. (GL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on February 1st

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.198 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Globe Life has a dividend payout ratio of 9.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life stock opened at $94.94 on Tuesday. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $85.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $625,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,492 shares of company stock worth $1,011,977 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Globe Life stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Globe Life worth $28,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.20.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.