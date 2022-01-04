GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Shares Up 0.4%

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.40. 37,404 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 135,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners began coverage on GoGold Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price objective for the company.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.48.

Gogold Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver. Its projects include Parral Tailings and Santa Gertrudis. The company was founded on January 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

