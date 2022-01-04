Gold Poker (GPKR) Price Up 92.8% Over Last 7 Days

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gold Poker has traded 92.8% higher against the dollar. Gold Poker has a market cap of $17,226.85 and approximately $6.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gold Poker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00064070 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00073184 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,830.74 or 0.08188952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00081069 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,779.59 or 1.00000564 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007472 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gold Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.