Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2022

Analysts expect Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. Golub Capital BDC posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $71.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.70 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 110.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Shares of GBDC stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.54. The company had a trading volume of 12,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.59. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $16.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $148,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 62.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

