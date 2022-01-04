GoNetwork (GOT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $38,416.00

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 37.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. GoNetwork has a market capitalization of $212,186.64 and approximately $38,416.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GoNetwork has traded up 47.3% against the dollar. One GoNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,238.86 or 0.99937402 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00090888 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007997 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00034867 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.71 or 0.01017353 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00026627 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoNetwork Profile

GoNetwork (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoNetwork’s official website is gonetwork.co/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

GoNetwork Coin Trading

