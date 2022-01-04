Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.30.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDDFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Goodfood Market from C$15.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Goodfood Market from C$10.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank lowered Goodfood Market from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on Goodfood Market from C$13.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th.

GDDFF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.32. 6,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077. Goodfood Market has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

