Gourmet Galaxy Achieves Market Cap of $961,810.64 (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Gourmet Galaxy has a market cap of $961,810.64 and approximately $310,086.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00051498 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

GUM is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

