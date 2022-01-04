Granite Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 105 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 4,500 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 172,058 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

NYSE BA opened at $207.86 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $185.26 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $122.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.93 and its 200-day moving average is $218.71.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.