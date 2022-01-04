Granite Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LifeMD were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LifeMD during the 3rd quarter valued at $621,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in LifeMD in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in LifeMD in the 2nd quarter valued at $627,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LifeMD by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 64,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in LifeMD by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bertrand Velge acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $113,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naveen Bhatia acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 204,079 shares of company stock worth $818,767 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LFMD. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LifeMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

LFMD opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. LifeMD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $33.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47. The company has a market cap of $126.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.66.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $24.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.65) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LifeMD, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

