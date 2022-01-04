Granite Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.10 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,237.31.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $5.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,891.82. 15,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,914.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,775.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,696.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

