Granite Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,392 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Tesla by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $1,199.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 388.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,071.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $847.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $295.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 price target (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $830.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $833.58.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total transaction of $6,050,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,277,379 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

