Granite Investment Advisors LLC Sells 13,960 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,960 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $79.19 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.29 and a 200-day moving average of $79.59.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

