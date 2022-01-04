Granite Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 19,173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $1,029,000. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.4% in the third quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.29.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $253.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.14. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The company has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

