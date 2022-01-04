Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Shares Gap Down to $13.06

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.06, but opened at $12.65. Graphite Bio shares last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 420 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GRPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphite Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphite Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.24.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). On average, research analysts expect that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Graphite Bio news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 22,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $227,532.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 408,189 shares of company stock worth $4,737,750.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Graphite Bio by 5,887.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

