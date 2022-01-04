Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 493,200 shares, an increase of 167.8% from the November 30th total of 184,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,086,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on GTBIF. lowered their target price on Green Thumb Industries from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Green Thumb Industries from C$71.50 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $47.25 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTBIF traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.62. The stock had a trading volume of 358,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,951. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.30. Green Thumb Industries has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $39.11.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01).

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

