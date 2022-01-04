Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Hits New 1-Year High at $143.40

Shares of Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 143.40 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 143 ($1.93), with a volume of 2801234 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140.60 ($1.89).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 136.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 134.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.99. The company has a market cap of £3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.39.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio is 0.68%.

In other news, insider Martin McAdam purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £6,600 ($8,893.68).

About Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW)

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

