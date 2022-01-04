GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 97.9% from the November 30th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of GERS opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. GreenShift has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08.

Get GreenShift alerts:

GreenShift Company Profile

GreenShift Corp. engages in developing and commercializing clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources. Its offers Lignin, is a biopolymer containing aromatic phenoxy-groups, aliphatic carboxy-groups and aliphatic alcohols if recovered and purified, lignin can be adapted to many functional chemistries; Biodiesel production; and Corn Oil Extraction.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for GreenShift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenShift and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.