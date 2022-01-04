Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 372.7% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBLBY opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.44. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Company Profile

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA is a holding company, which invests, reinvests, owns, manages, and trades shares in companies.It operates through the following segments: Holding, Imerys, Webhelp, and Sienna Capital. The Holding segment manages investments, non-consolidated operating companies, and associates.

