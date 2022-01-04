Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Short Interest Up 45.0% in December

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the November 30th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NYSE TV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.52. 1,178,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,710. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $11.68.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 6.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TV. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 10.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,555,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,981,000 after acquiring an additional 611,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,566,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,141,000 after purchasing an additional 83,786 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,720,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,851,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,570,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,210,000 after purchasing an additional 97,786 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,049,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,554,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.