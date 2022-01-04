Gulden (NLG) One Day Volume Tops $5,625.00

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. In the last week, Gulden has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $8.11 million and $5,625.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.28 or 0.00320607 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000836 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 558,066,026 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

