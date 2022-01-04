Hamel Associates Inc. Acquires 8,285 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

In other ViacomCBS news, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average is $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.04.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.