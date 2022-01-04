Hamel Associates Inc. Makes New $312,000 Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Hamel Associates Inc. bought a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter worth $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth $40,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total transaction of $2,864,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 445,250 shares of company stock valued at $128,820,735. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $235.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $103.26 and a one year high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $95.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.31.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

