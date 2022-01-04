Hamel Associates Inc. Sells 267 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Hamel Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up 2.3% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 14,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 18,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW opened at $243.48 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.89 and a 1-year high of $248.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.90 and a 200-day moving average of $228.77. The firm has a market cap of $76.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 56.74%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.13.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

