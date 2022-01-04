Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 458 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 15.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,102,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,679,000 after buying an additional 2,247,789 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,071,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,150,000 after buying an additional 67,333 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,348,000 after buying an additional 847,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,379,000 after buying an additional 140,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,212,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,649,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.53.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $89.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.11. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $92.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,117.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.49.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $496,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,239 shares of company stock valued at $828,680. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

