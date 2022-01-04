Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €186.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) received a €186.00 ($211.36) target price from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.57% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €187.00 ($212.50) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, November 5th. Societe Generale set a €165.00 ($187.50) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays set a €146.00 ($165.91) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, December 13th. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €187.00 ($212.50) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €174.42 ($198.20).

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück stock traded up €2.60 ($2.95) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €169.75 ($192.90). 84,067 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is €161.46 and its 200 day moving average is €154.04. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($107.67) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($132.24).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.