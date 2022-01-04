Head-To-Head Analysis: Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) and Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS)

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) and Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Comstock Holding Companies and Gadsden Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Gadsden Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Comstock Holding Companies has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gadsden Properties has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and Gadsden Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Holding Companies 45.35% 139.55% 44.23% Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 70.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Gadsden Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and Gadsden Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Holding Companies $28.73 million 1.37 $2.08 million $1.64 2.88 Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Comstock Holding Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Gadsden Properties.

Summary

Comstock Holding Companies beats Gadsden Properties on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc. engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development. The Real Estate Services segment provides real estate services in the areas of strategic corporate planning, capital markets, brokerage services, and environmental and design-based services. Its environmental services group provides consulting and engineering services, environmental studies, remediation services and provides site specific solutions for any project that may have an environmental impact, from environmental due diligence to site-specific assessments and remediation. The company was founded by Christopher Clemente in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

About Gadsden Properties

Gadsden Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that engages in the investments in assets, residential developments, and commercial properties. It primarily focuses in secondary and tertiary markets across United States. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

