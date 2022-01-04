Head-To-Head Comparison: Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) and Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) and Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.8% of Progressive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of Hippo shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Progressive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Progressive and Hippo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progressive 8.74% 17.55% 4.52% Hippo N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Progressive and Hippo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progressive 6 2 5 0 1.92 Hippo 0 1 2 0 2.67

Progressive currently has a consensus price target of $96.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.88%. Hippo has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 115.83%. Given Hippo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hippo is more favorable than Progressive.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Progressive and Hippo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progressive $42.66 billion 1.40 $5.70 billion $6.89 14.80 Hippo N/A N/A -$1.47 million N/A N/A

Progressive has higher revenue and earnings than Hippo.

Summary

Progressive beats Hippo on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property. The Personal Lines segment includes agency and direct businesses. The Commercial Lines segment writes primary liability and physical damage insurance for automobiles and trucks owned and operated predominately by small business in the auto, for-hire transportation, contractor, for-hire specialty, tow, and for-hire livery markets. The Property segment covers residential property insurance for homeowners, other property owners, and renters. The company was founded on March 10, 1937 and is headquartered in Mayfield Village, OH.

Hippo Company Profile

Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

