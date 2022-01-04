Head-To-Head Comparison: Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) & Its Rivals

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) is one of 22 publicly-traded companies in the “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Levi Strauss & Co. to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Levi Strauss & Co. and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Levi Strauss & Co. 0 0 9 0 3.00 Levi Strauss & Co. Competitors 260 1363 1979 79 2.51

Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus price target of $35.33, suggesting a potential upside of 43.34%. As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies have a potential upside of 23.93%. Given Levi Strauss & Co.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Levi Strauss & Co. is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Levi Strauss & Co. and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Levi Strauss & Co. $4.45 billion -$127.14 million 22.01 Levi Strauss & Co. Competitors $1.84 billion $7.53 million 27.75

Levi Strauss & Co. has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Levi Strauss & Co. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Levi Strauss & Co. pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Levi Strauss & Co. pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 27.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Levi Strauss & Co. lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Levi Strauss & Co. has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Levi Strauss & Co.’s peers have a beta of 0.98, suggesting that their average share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.2% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Levi Strauss & Co. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Levi Strauss & Co. 8.37% 35.65% 8.75% Levi Strauss & Co. Competitors -0.60% 15.62% 7.64%

Summary

Levi Strauss & Co. beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

