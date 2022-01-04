Head to Head Comparison: Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) versus Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Texas Roadhouse and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Roadhouse $2.40 billion 2.61 $31.25 million $3.02 29.79 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store $2.82 billion 1.10 $254.51 million $4.94 26.64

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has higher revenue and earnings than Texas Roadhouse. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Roadhouse, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Roadhouse and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Roadhouse 6.61% 20.68% 8.80% Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 3.96% 22.21% 5.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Texas Roadhouse and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Roadhouse 0 10 8 1 2.53 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 1 8 2 0 2.09

Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus price target of $105.74, indicating a potential upside of 17.52%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus price target of $152.11, indicating a potential upside of 15.57%. Given Texas Roadhouse’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Texas Roadhouse is more favorable than Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Dividends

Texas Roadhouse pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store pays an annual dividend of $5.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Texas Roadhouse pays out 53.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store pays out 105.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Texas Roadhouse has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.1% of Texas Roadhouse shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Texas Roadhouse shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Texas Roadhouse beats Cracker Barrel Old Country Store on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches. It also provides supervisory and administrative services for other license and franchise restaurants. The company was founded by W. Kent Taylor on February 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.