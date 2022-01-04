Head-To-Head Review: TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) vs. Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) and Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and Renovacor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TRACON Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Renovacor 0 0 2 0 3.00

TRACON Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 466.67%. Renovacor has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 157.67%. Given TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TRACON Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Renovacor.

Volatility and Risk

TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renovacor has a beta of -0.41, meaning that its share price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TRACON Pharmaceuticals and Renovacor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRACON Pharmaceuticals N/A -132.62% -78.53% Renovacor N/A N/A -9.15%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.3% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.7% of Renovacor shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TRACON Pharmaceuticals and Renovacor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRACON Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$16.77 million ($1.60) -1.88 Renovacor N/A N/A -$780,000.00 N/A N/A

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma. The company was founded in October 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Renovacor Company Profile

Renovacor Inc. is an early?stage biotechnology company developing adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for devastating cardiovascular and central nervous system diseases resulting from BAG3 gene variants. Renovacor Inc., formerly known as Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

