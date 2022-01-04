Head to Head Survey: FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) and Markel (NYSE:MKL)

FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) and Markel (NYSE:MKL) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.3% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of Markel shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Markel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares FG Financial Group and Markel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FG Financial Group $5.60 million 3.87 -$22.46 million N/A N/A Markel $9.74 billion 1.74 $816.03 million $173.46 7.13

Markel has higher revenue and earnings than FG Financial Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for FG Financial Group and Markel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Markel 0 3 1 0 2.25

Markel has a consensus price target of $1,275.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.02%. Given Markel’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Markel is more favorable than FG Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares FG Financial Group and Markel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FG Financial Group N/A -26.27% -11.01% Markel 19.30% 6.32% 1.84%

Risk & Volatility

FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Markel has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Markel beats FG Financial Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

FG Financial Group Company Profile

FG Financial Group, Inc. engages in the provision of personal property insurance in coastal markets including those in Louisiana, Texas and Florida. It offers homeowners, manufactured home and dwelling fire. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations. The Reinsurance segment includes all treaty reinsurance written within the company’s underwriting operations. Markel was founded by Samuel A. Markel in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, VA.

