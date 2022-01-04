Helen of Troy (HELE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 6th. Analysts expect Helen of Troy to post earnings of $2.87 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Helen of Troy to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $244.70 on Tuesday. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $201.02 and a twelve month high of $265.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $443,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,633,958.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Helen of Troy stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HELE. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $254.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

