HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Stock Price Down 1.3%

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY)’s stock price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.56 and last traded at $34.56. 184 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.68.

About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY)

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA engages in the development and manufacture of lighting technology and electronics components and systems for the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment develops, produces, and sells vehicle-specific solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.