Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Trading 5.1% Higher

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)’s share price rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.74 and last traded at $26.60. Approximately 11,847 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,341,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HP. Barclays upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.50. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $343.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -32.79%.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $164,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $173,559.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,116 shares of company stock valued at $652,859 over the last ninety days. 4.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 535,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 10,701 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter worth about $2,168,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,350,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,028,000 after acquiring an additional 38,587 shares during the period. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 8.9% in the third quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 39,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 4.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile (NYSE:HP)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.