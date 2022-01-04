Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

HXGBY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Hexagon AB (publ) stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. Hexagon AB has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.83.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

