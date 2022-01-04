Hipgnosis Songs Fund (LON:SONG) Trading Up 0.8%

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG)’s share price was up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 126.40 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 126 ($1.70). Approximately 2,593,123 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,836,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.68).

The stock has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 21,000.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.28, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 8.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 126.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 124.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a GBX 1.31 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. Hipgnosis Songs Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,191.83%.

In other news, insider Andrew Sutch acquired 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £782.08 ($1,053.87).

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Company Profile (LON:SONG)

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

