Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $24.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.55. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $29.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 42.02%. The business had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.14%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison bought 5,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry W. Ross bought 1,650 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.52 per share, with a total value of $40,458.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,650 shares of company stock worth $287,358 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOMB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 557.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

