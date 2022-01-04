Hord (HORD) Market Cap Hits $10.25 Million

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. Hord has a market capitalization of $10.25 million and $506,684.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hord has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Hord coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00064170 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00073241 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,823.74 or 0.08159734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00081013 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,779.99 or 0.99826832 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007448 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,474,538 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

