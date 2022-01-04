H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.70 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) will post $146.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for H&R Block’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $148.40 million and the lowest is $145.00 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full-year sales of $3.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $24.43 on Friday. H&R Block has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $24.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Gerard purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 55,597 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 295.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 311,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 232,365 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth $1,251,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 1,243.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 306,927 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

