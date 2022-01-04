Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ocean Arete Ltd.

Ocean Arete Ltd. cut its position in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Huazhu Group accounts for 0.9% of Ocean Arete Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ocean Arete Ltd.’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 205.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the second quarter valued at $77,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 96.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $37.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.82 and a 200 day moving average of $45.96.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTHT shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huazhu Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.62.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.