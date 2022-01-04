Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Receives $207.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $207.33.

HII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded up $5.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.95. 7,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,736. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.44. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $156.36 and a 12-month high of $224.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.50%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $50,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $971,243,000 after acquiring an additional 180,474 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,579,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $965,133,000 after buying an additional 188,347 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,206,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $675,866,000 after buying an additional 18,788 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $449,186,000 after buying an additional 68,329 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,375,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,620,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

