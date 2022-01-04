Hydra (HYDRA) Price Reaches $7.97 on Major Exchanges

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last week, Hydra has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. One Hydra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.97 or 0.00017258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hydra has a market capitalization of $30.76 million and $379,708.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00063377 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00074968 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,801.80 or 0.08229471 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00079485 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,096.56 or 0.99781773 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007538 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 17,049,795 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

