Hyprr (Howdoo) Market Capitalization Tops $18.72 Million (UDOO)

Hyprr (Howdoo) (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Hyprr (Howdoo) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0424 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyprr (Howdoo) has a market capitalization of $18.72 million and approximately $256,712.00 worth of Hyprr (Howdoo) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hyprr (Howdoo) has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00054541 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006506 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Hyprr (Howdoo)

Hyprr (Howdoo) (CRYPTO:UDOO) is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2017. Hyprr (Howdoo)’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 441,313,667 coins. Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official Twitter account is @howdooHQ . The official website for Hyprr (Howdoo) is www.hyprr.com . Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

