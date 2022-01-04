IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,476,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,832,000 after buying an additional 1,763,342 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4,906.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 511,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,798,000 after buying an additional 501,261 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,972,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,516,000 after buying an additional 495,032 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 60.4% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 948,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,278,000 after buying an additional 357,108 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,037,000 after buying an additional 273,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.13.

IAC opened at $136.20 on Tuesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $119.20 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.38.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $924.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

