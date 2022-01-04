iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Short Interest Up 484.7% in December

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a growth of 484.7% from the November 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 515,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iAnthus Capital stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 329,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,247. iAnthus Capital has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23.

iAnthus Capital Company Profile

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers biomass products, such as pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures; cannabidiol products, such as topical creams, tinctures, and sprays, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

