Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $2.24 million and $243.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 11% against the dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $7,236.29 or 0.15657676 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00063472 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00074153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,801.78 or 0.08226186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00079938 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,206.68 or 0.99980743 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007526 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

